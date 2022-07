Ukrainians will receive e-IDs in Poland: this will allow crossing borders within EU

Ukrainian refugees received the right to cross the borders of the European Union with the Diia.pl electronic document.

This is stated in a message posted on the official website of the Polish government.

"Poland has informed the European Commission about an electronic document available to refugees from Ukraine - Diia.pl, as a document confirming their legal stay in the territory of Poland and allowing them to travel within the European Union, as well as cross its external borders. It is the first fully digital residence permit in the European Union," the information of the government of the Republic of Poland states.

The Diia.pl document is available through the mObywat mobile application, which can be installed on Android and iOS mobile phones. It is also necessary to have a PESEL, the Polish analogue of the Ukrainian identification code.

In addition, it is necessary to obtain an electronic signature to create an account. For this, it is necessary to contact one of the territorial offices.

It is noted that in order to settle the issue of movement of Ukrainian citizens within the Schengen area and crossing the external border of the EU, on July 12, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration submitted to the European Commission an application for obtaining a temporary document Diia.pl as confirmation of the legality of stay in Poland.

Information about the document was simultaneously sent to the EU member states and the associated countries of the Schengen zone.

After the official notification, the Diia.pl electronic document held by a citizen of Ukraine or another foreigner (whose stay in the territory of the Republic of Poland is considered legal in accordance with the Law on Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict in this country) acts as a residence permit, which is used together with a valid travel document to cross the external border of the EU.

It also allows you to travel within the Schengen area for 90 days in any 180-day period.