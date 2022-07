"I was in tears," Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay cried on his birthday after returning home from Ukraine as he realized he had been shot at far more than he thought. This is stated in the story, which was posted by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on its official page on Telegram.

Ramsay and his television crew were among the first foreign reporters to be fired upon by Russian forces during the invasion of Ukraine. On February 28, they were attacked when media workers were returning from reports in Bucha, Kyiv region. The occupiers shot journalists despite the fact that the latter called themselves the press.

Ramsay was seriously wounded in the upper leg. Already at home, he checked his protective equipment and discovered that he had actually been shot seven times.