Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reflected an enemy assault in the direction of Verkhniokamiyanske and Siversk in the Kramatorsk direction.

This is stated in the text of the daily summary on the results of the 149th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which was distributed by representatives of the General Staff.

In particular, the document emphasizes that in the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians fired using tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Verkhniokamiyanske, Siversk, Starodubivka, Piskunivka, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Spirne, and Vyimka.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polis, and Siversk directions. On the last one, the enemy shelled the village of Mykolayivka, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops towards the border in the north and northeast of Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Pytomnyk, Borshcheva, Lisove, Ruski and Cherkaski Tyshky, and Mospanove.

No active actions by the enemy were noted in the Sloviyansk direction. The enemy shelled the districts of Hrushuvakha, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Protopopivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Virnopillia, and Karnaukhivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmut and Novoluhanske using artillery. Airstrikes were also carried out near the latter. The enemy again led an assault in the direction of Pokrovske and the territory of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant and again suffered losses and retreated.

On the Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, Vuhledar, Opytne, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovlivka, Uspenivka, Orikhiv, Pavlivka, Novopil, Shcherbaky, Novoandriyivka, and Mali Shcherbaky. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Kamiyanka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues the defense of occupied positions, concentrates efforts on restraining the counteroffensive of our forces. It also fired using barrel and MLRS artillery and tanks along the contact line.

Outside the base points, there are two enemy sea-based cruise carriers of the Kalibr type missiles.