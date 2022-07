Servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy are trained in Scotland as part of the UK assistance program. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to BBC.

The exact location of the exercise was reportedly undisclosed for security reasons. It is known that Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Havrylov and the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey are present at the scene.

Sailors are said to be learning weapons, damage control tactics and mechanism control on Sandown Minehunter-class vessels, two of which Ukraine is due to acquire from Britain under last year's agreement.

"Obviously, now in Ukraine there is a very difficult situation. We all understand the urgency of the task. Therefore, working with the Ukrainian fleet, which is incredibly focused on the performance of work, is a professional privilege. And it inspires my team to be able to give them the best possible training," said the captain of the British Royal Navy mine hunter who participated in the training.

As of now, more than 1,000 British troops are participating in the program of exercises of the Ukrainian military in the UK.

