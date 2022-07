U.S. DoD At Stage Of Studying Possibility Of Providing Ukraine With Fighters - Pentagon

The United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) is now only exploring the possibility of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with fighter jets. Politico Pentagon correspondent Lara Seligman wrote about this on her Twitter.

She cited U.S. defense spokesman John Kirby's words he made during a briefing.

According to him, now the U.S. Department of Defense is conducting only “some preliminary explorations” on this issue.

Kirby stressed that even if this idea is approved, Ukraine will not be able to receive aircraft soon.

This will not happen soon, since the fighters are difficult to operate and maintain, Kirby noted.

At the same time, the correspondent of the European publication notes that representatives of the U.S. Air Force hinted at this the day before.

Recall that on July 21, during a speech at the Aspen Security Forum, the chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, Charles Quinton Brown, hinted that the United States or its allies could transfer military aircraft to Ukraine.

We also reported that Finnish MP Anders Adlercreutz called on Western countries to return to the discussion on the provision of Western-made aircraft to Ukraine.

Back at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 40 U.S. senators called on the U.S. President to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine.