Israel launched a missile attack on a drone company in Iran, and also destroyed a warehouse with finished products. It is reported by SOHR on Friday, July 22.

“According to SOHR sources, the fatalities are three people of non-Syrian nationalities and two “collaborators” with the Lebanese Hezbollah were killed in a position hosting a workshop for manufacturing Iranian drones nearby Sayeda Zeinab area, and three Syrian members were killed in military positions hosting air defence batteries in the perimeter of Al-Mazzah airbase,” the report said.

The publication also confirms the attack of Israeli missiles on positions near a security checkpoint in the perimeter of Al-Mazzah airbase, Al-Mazzah highway and an Iranian warehouse in the vicinity of Sayeda Zeinab area, destroying it completely. The media suggest that these drones were intended for transfer to the Russian Federation after the visit of the President of the Russian Federation to Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, on July 19, Putin visited Iran to negotiate the supply of Iranian drones.

At the same time, on July 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared at a meeting with Putin with some delay, which made the Russian leader to wait for him.

On July 20, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Putin could use the nuclear threat to deter Ukraine's counterattack on the occupied Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.