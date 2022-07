Russia Using 85% Of Its Military In War In Ukraine - Fox News

Russia uses 85% of its fighting force in Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News on Friday, July 22.

A U.S. defense official estimated that Russia not only deployed its missile forces, air force and special operations forces, but also removed troops from other areas near its borders and stationed across the globe.

'They can't keep it up forever. They have expended a lot of smarter munitions. Their capabilities are getting dumber," the publication writes.

Additionally, Moscow faces not only military goals hit by Ukraine’s defense forces, but also a significant number of casualties every day. A senior defense official said "thousands" of lieutenants and captains, "hundreds" of colonels and "many" generals have been killed in the fighting since the war began.

"The chain of command is still struggling. They are still not effective at combined arms," the official added

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 39,000 military, 1,704 tanks and 3,920 armored fighting vehicles.

On July 20, Forbes reported that the Russian Federation spends about USD 400 million daily on the war with Ukraine, the bulk of which is spent on missiles and shells.

On July 17, the Chief of the British Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said that Russia had already lost more than 30% of its combat capability on land, as well as that Russian President Vladimir Putin lost the war in Ukraine.