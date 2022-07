NBU Retains Official Hryvnia Rate At 36.5686 UAH/USD

The National Bank of Ukraine has retained the official hryvnia rate for July 25 at 36.5686 UAH/USD.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the previous trading day, the NBU retained the official hryvnia rate for July 22-24 at 36.5686 UAH/USD.

Official hryvnia rate to foreign currencies: