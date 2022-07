As part of the agreement on grain exports under the auspices of the UN, a Joint Coordination Center will be created, which should include representatives of the Republic of Turkiye, Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) and the Russian Federation, which provided guarantees for the safe movement of ships that will participate in the transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today in Istanbul, for the proposals of the United Nations and the Republic of Turkiye, the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports was signed. We are talking about unlocking three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. It is with them that we begin the export of food by sea routes in the coming weeks," he wrote.

Kubrakov noted that the signing of such a document on Ukrainian terms was made possible exclusively thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose successes allowed to defend the key conditions for Ukraine, namely, to leave complete control over the territorial waters of the North-West region of the Black Sea.

"Under the auspices of the UN, a Joint Coordination Center will be created, which should include representatives of Turkiye, Ukraine, the UN and the Russian Federation, which provided guarantees for the safe movement of ships that will participate in the transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports. To comply with the agreements, Turkiye will create inspection teams from among representatives of all parties, which will ensure the inspection of goods and personnel traveling to or leaving Ukrainian ports," he wrote.

The inspection will take place exclusively in harbors, at the entrance and exit of the Turkish Strait.

“A joint inspection will keep our ports safe from Trojans entering under the guise of civilian vessels. Once again, I emphasize the activities and control in the Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi will be carried out under the power and responsibility of Ukraine. That is, control over Ukrainian ports completely remains with the Ukrainian side. The movement of no other vessels, except those that should ensure the export of grain and related food products is expected," Kubrakov said.

According to him, the document will be valid for 120 days from the date of signing and can be extended for the same period if one of the parties does not notify the intention to terminate it.

"First of all, this is a lot of support for the Ukrainian economy. More than 20 million tons of grain has already been in warehouses since last year, a new crop is already waiting for export. If the President's team failed to get this issue off the ground, Ukrainian farmers would question the very need to sow fields for the next year. These are huge direct foreign exchange revenues and the condition of the permanence of our state, which, among other things, will allow us to continue to strengthen our economy and army," Kubrakov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations signed an agreement on the export of grain.

Earlier, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, spoke about the details of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain.