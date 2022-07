Border Guards Take Ukrainian Passport From Korban And Do Not Allow Him Into Ukraine - Media

Border guards took the passport from the head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Hennadii Korban and did not let him into the country. This was reported by Ukrainian Pravda on Friday, July 22, with reference to lawyer Andrii Yosypov and interviewees in his environment.

"At the moment, Korban is on the border. Border guards told him that his Ukrainian citizenship was suspended, but did not show any supporting documents. According to the lawyer, representatives of the SSU, NACB and the SBI arrived at the border," the report said.

Telegram channels are spreading a video of Korban's stay at the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, Ukrainian Pravda reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may deprive of Ukrainian citizenship businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, co-chairman of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life Vadym Rabinovych and the head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region, businessman Hennadii Korban.

Also on July 21, Member of Parliament from Batkivschyna Serhii Vlasenko published a screenshot of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which indicates the deprivation of citizenship of Ukraine of several people, including oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Vadym Rabinovych and the head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region, businessman Hennadii Korban.