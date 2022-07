Grain Exports From Ukraine May Begin Next Week. Agreement With Turkiye And UN Signed

Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations (UN) have signed an agreement on grain exports.

This was reported by the Dom TV channel and the Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko on the Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN have signed an agreement on grain exports. The document was signed by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Turkiye and the UN Secretary General," the Dom TV channel said.

A similar document should be signed today by Turkiye, the UN and Russia.

There will be no signing of a direct agreement on grain between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

At the same time, MP Honcharenko reports that grain exports from the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi seaports may begin next week.

According to him, the UN is also considering the issue of declaring the Odesa port a port of international importance and prohibiting any hostilities there. This, according to him, will actually guarantee the security of Odesa by the U.S. and British military in the event of an offensive by the Russians.

