Russian occupiers are trying to attract Ukrainian youth to pro-Russian organizations in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region are trying to impose a pro-Russian worldview among Ukrainian youth. One of the main elements of this policy was the so-called "military-patriotic education," the intelligence writes.

To do this, the occupiers form "organizations" like "Young Builders of Kherson Region," "Youth of Kherson" and others. The participation of Ukrainian youth in them is increasingly becoming compulsory. The older generation is also forced to join the newly created "Union of Mothers of Kherson Region" and so on.

Intelligence notes that this is part of creating a false idea of ​ ​ allegedly supporting the local population of the occupation regime.

"The Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of Russia announced the holding of all-Russian children's and youth competitions "Planet of Great Change" and" Big Change" in the occupied territories. At the invitation of representatives of the St. Petersburg branch of the All-Russian military-patriotic movement "Yunarmiya" on July 31, "Yunarmyans" from the "DPR" will take part in the main naval parade in St. Petersburg," the intelligence adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Mariupol, the Russian occupation authorities force teachers to record propaganda videos, attracting children to this.