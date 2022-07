Annual naval drills of 11 countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are being held in the water area of the Black Sea near Bulgaria.

That follows from a statement posted by Yevropeiska Pravda online media with the reference to News.bg.

A total of 24 combat and auxiliary vessels and motorboats, five planes, four helicopters, and 1,390 military men of the Armed Forces of Bulgaria, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, the United States, Turkiye, France, and the NATO Naval Command are taking part in the drills.

These are being the first large-scale drills in the Black Sea since the start of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Due to significant insecurity over freely floating anti-watercraft mines in the area of the drills, respective measures have been taken to ensure safety of the participants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO does not intend to take part in the military unblocking of the Black Sea.