United States to recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

A draft resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people has appeared in the United States Senate.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"A draft resolution on the recognition of the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people appeared in the U.S. Senate," he wrote.

In the message, Yermak notes that the resolution supports international criminal investigations and tribunals to hold the Russian military and political leadership accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

"Let me remind you that in Ukraine we are collecting evidence of Russian war crimes, the Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People is being filled," the head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

In his opinion, Ukraine together with its allies has a complete understanding, and the Russians will be brought responsible for all evil against Ukrainians.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Canada, and Ireland previously recognized the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide.

The United States hinted that Ukraine could receive Western-made fighter jets.

The United States announced that it will transfer four more HIMARSes to Ukraine.