Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 39,000 soldiers, 1,704 tanks, and 3,920 armored fighting vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 22 approximately amounted to:

about 39,000 (+150) personnel,

tanks ‒ 1,704 (+0) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 3,920 (+8) units,

artillery systems – 863 (+4) units,

MLRS – 251 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units,

planes – 221 (+0) units,

helicopters – 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 713 (+3),

cruise missiles – 167 (+0),

ships/boats – 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and fuel tank trucks – 2,803 (+22) units,

special equipment – ​​72 (+0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the AFU suppressed several attempts of assaults by the occupiers in the Bakhmut and Pivdennyi Buh directions. The invaders have retreated and are concentrating their efforts on preventing the advance of the AFU.

Also, according to the General Staff, due to losses, the occupiers refuse to go into battle and resort to sabotage.