Enemy trying to replenish ammunition stocks in the Donetsk direction - AFU

The enemy is trying to replenish ammunition stocks in the Donetsk direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are concentrated in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

The enemy systematically bombards the positions of the AFU along the contact line to prevent the transfer of reserves to other directions.

"It is trying to replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants," the AFU reported.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out fire from tanks and rocket artillery in the vicinity of Donetsk, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariyivka. It launched an airstrike near the latter.

The enemy is conducting assaults in the direction of Verkhniokamiyanka-Verkhniokamiyanske, hostilities underway.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at the AFU from the available firepower in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Kodema, Vesela Dolyna, Niu York, Yakovlivka, Vasiukivka, Klishchiyivka, and the territory of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Striapivka.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, as of the morning of the 149th day of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the AFU suppressed several attempts of assaults by the occupiers in the Bakhmut and Pivdennyi Buh directions. The invaders retreated and are concentrating their efforts on preventing the advance of the AFU.