Over losses, occupiers refuse to go into battle and resort to sabotage – General Staff

Russian occupiers in many directions refuse to go into battle and resort to sabotage due to the successful destruction of enemy positions by the Ukrainian military and heavy losses.

This is stated in the message by the General Staff, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that the Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to successfully defeat by fire the accumulations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers and warehouses with ammunition.

"As a result of the losses, the enemy's personnel in many directions refuse to go into battle and resort to sabotage," the report says.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, as of the morning of the 149th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed several attempts to attack the invaders in the Bakhmut and Pivdennyi Buh directions. The invaders retreated and are concentrating their efforts on preventing the advance of the Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, the command of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is conducting preventive measures in connection with the low level of military discipline in the units involved in the war against Ukraine.