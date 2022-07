As of the morning of the 149th day of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the AFU suppressed several attempts of assaults by the invaders in the Bakhmut and Pivdennyi Buh directions. The invaders retreated and are concentrating their efforts on preventing the advance of the AFU.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions. The deadlines for checking the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have been extended until July 31.

In the Siversk direction, in order to demonstrate their presence, the enemy is shelling the positions of units of the AFU and civil infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamiyanska Sloboda and Mykolayivka of the Chernihiv region and Volfine and Pavlivka of Sumy region. The enemy also conducted tactical-level UAV aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Mospanove, Ruski Tyshky, Dementiyivka, Zolochiv, Stara Hnylytsia, Ridne, Rtyshchivka, Pushkarne, Velyka Babka, Petrivka, Slatyne, and Lebiazhe settlements with artillery.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the occupiers fired artillery near Dibrivne, Chepil, Adamivka, Karnaukhivka, Nikolske, Kurulka, Khrestyshche, and Mazanivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are concentrated in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. There, it carried out systematic shelling of the positions of our troops along the contact line to prevent the transfer of reserves to other directions. It also attempted to replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was exposed to the fire of tanks and rocket artillery near Donetsk, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariyivka. It launched an airstrike near the latter. It conducted assault operations in the direction of Verkhniokamiyanka-Verkhniokamiyanske, hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled positions of the AFU in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Kodema, Vesela Dolyna, Niu York, Yakovlivka, Vasiukivka, Klishchiyivka, and the territory of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant. It also delivered an airstrike not far from Kukhovarka.

Assault actions in the directions Dolomitne - Novoluhanske and Striapivka-Soledar ended with losses for the enemy. The disorganized units of the occupiers were driven back by Ukrainian soldiers. The enemy continues to attempt an assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirska TPP and near Pokrovske, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Pisky, Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Novoandriyivka, Shevchenko, Ternuvate, Volodymyrivka, Novoyakivka, Poltava, Novoyakivka, an airstrike was recorded near Prechystivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions, is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the defense forces, and has introduced reserve units.

Artillery shelling occurred in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Tokareve, Trudoliubivka, Partyzanske, Kobzartsi, Posad-Pokrovske, Andriyivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Olenivka, Shevchenkove, Prybuzke, Lymany, Kyselivka, Novomykolayivka, and Velyke.

All attempts of enemy assaults in the direction of Mala Simeidynukha – Andriivka and Davydivske -Bilohirka were immediately suppressed by the Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers fled the field.

Outside the bases there are three Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Russian occupiers are intensifying shelling of the border regions of Ukraine, in particular, more attacks are recorded in Sumy region.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies believe that Belarusian troops near the border with Ukraine do not pose a threat, but Belarus may be training saboteurs.