The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko believes that the recognition of the "independence" of the "LPR" and "DPR" groups will not give them any practical benefit, but he will recognize them when it "makes sense."

This was reported by Belta, which published part of Lukashenko's interview for AFP.

"This would not add anything to either Luhansk, Donetsk or Crimea. But if Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk need food, bricks, cement, restore and so on, we will help them. If it is necessary - we will recognize. If that makes any sense. But what's the point today, do I recognize publicly or not? We are actually cooperating with them," Lukashenko said.

According to him, Belarus recognized that "there is Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Lukashenko complained that Ukraine was trying to draw Belarus into the war.

He also said that Ukraine can now end the war on the best conditions for itself, for which it is necessary to sit at the negotiating table and agree not to threaten Russia. This was reported by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo on Thursday, July 21.