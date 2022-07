Medvedev Claims Need To Capture Not Only Donetsk Region, But Also Other Territories

The occupiers want to move the Armed Forces of Ukraine away from Donetsk, but not stop there.

This was reported by the Russian publication Radio Sputnik with reference to a statement by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

According to him, the Russians are going to push the Ukrainian army "wider" and "further."

Medvedev is also sure that everything planned in the framework of the "special military operation of the Russian Federation" will be brought to an end.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that due to the supply of HIMARS to Ukraine, Russia has changed the "geographical tasks" for Ukrainian territories.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Kiriyenko personally directs the preparation for the so-called "referendum" in the occupied territories of Ukraine in order to make it by September 15.

According to the National Institute for Strategic Studies, the Kremlin plans to create a "macroregion," which, in addition to the occupied Ukrainian territories, will include the western regions of Russia. This will happen after the "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.

In early June, collaborator Vladimir Rogov, whom the Russians appointed to the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region, announced the intention to hold a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation this year.