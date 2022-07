The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain by sea will be signed on Friday, July 22, in Turkiye. This was reported by Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram and the Turkish publication Ueni Safak on Thursday, July 21.

"My insight was confirmed. The final document on the "grain issue" will be signed in Istanbul tomorrow at 4.30 p.m. One of the parties to the treaty will be the UN, Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Erdogan will be present at the signing ceremony," Honcharenko wrote.

The Turkish publication notes that, according to the Office of Communications of the President, the signing ceremony of the grain shipment agreement will be held tomorrow at the Dolmabahce office with the participation of the Ukrainian and Russian sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations began negotiations in Istanbul to unlock exports of Ukrainian grain.

On July 11, the first cargo ships arrived at the ports of Ukraine for loading grain and other agricultural products.

On July 13, the Minister of National Defense of Turkiye Hulusi Akar announced the results of a meeting of representatives of Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations on unlocking the export of Ukrainian grain, where the main technical issues were agreed.