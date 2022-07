The defense of the former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Volodymyr Demchyshyn, who is suspected of helping terrorist organizations of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics," filed a petition to change his preventive measure from absentee arrest to personal recognizance.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 5, Demchyshyn’s lawyer appealed to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv with a petition to change the ex-minister's preventive measure to a personal recognizance.

The petition is motivated by the fact that Demchyshyn did not acquire the status of a suspect in criminal proceedings, the suspicion of committing a criminal offense is unreasonable and is not confirmed by proper and permissible evidence.

Instead, the Pecherskyi Court returned the petition to the defender, since the application to change the chosen preventive measure in the form of detention is considered in the manner prescribed by Part 6 of Article 193 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), that is, after the detention of a person and not later than forty-eight hours after their delivery to the place of criminal proceedings involving the suspect (special procedure), and cannot be considered in the order of Article 201 of the CPC (general procedure).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Demchyshyn in the form of detention in absentia.