Belarus is agitating citizens to sign contracts with Russian private military companies. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

"During July of this year, on the territory of the republic of belarus, a campaign of agitation of citizens of this country to sign contracts with russian private military companies is ongoing. The military commissariats of the armed forces of the republic of belarus take an active part in these events,” the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia used 60% of its stocks of high-precision weapons, but large stocks of Soviet ones remained.

Also, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 20 increased by 100 to 38,850 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 tanks and 7 drones last day.

On July 19, the losses of Russian troops increased by 200 to 38,750 killed, equipment - by 1 aircraft, 9 tanks and 10 drones.