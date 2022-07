The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has said that Ukraine can now end the war on the best conditions for it, for which it is necessary to sit at the negotiating table and agree not to threaten Russia. This was reported by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel on Thursday, July 21.

Lukashenko said that Ukraine could end the war, but it would not be allowed to do so. To do this, the Belarusian leader called for the fulfillment of Russian conditions.

"It all depends on Ukraine. Now the peculiarity of the moment is that this war can be ended on more favorable conditions for Ukraine, but no one will allow it to end the war. It must come to the negotiating table and agree that it will never threaten Russia and will not have on the territory of Ukraine the weapons that will threaten the Russian Federation," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, he called Russian narratives about "denazification" "philosophy."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Lukashenko complained that Ukraine was trying to draw Belarus into the war.

On May 7, Lukashenko instructed to form a people's militia, which allegedly should strengthen the country's security and defense capabilities.

At the end of May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Belarusian military began to remove tanks and combat vehicles from storage bases.