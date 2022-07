U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for coronavirus. This is stated in the message of the press service of the White House.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the statement says.

As directed by the CDC, Biden has been isolating at the White House and will continue to perform all of his duties remotely until he receives a negative test.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," the report added.

