CIA Director Comments On Rumors About Putin's Illness And Names His Real State Of Health

The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, has said he does not have information that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seriously ill. He stated this during a speech at the Aspen Security Forum.

"There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy," William Burns said.

Burns' statement comes amid many media reports that the health of the aggressor country's leader is unstable.

In addition, the media repeatedly wrote that Putin probably has cancer and, despite treatment, he has a few years to live.

Recall that in the first half of March, information began to spread in the media that as a result of treatment of cancer with steroid drugs, Putin developed a serious brain disease.

And already in April, journalists published reports that the Russian president lives surrounded by a large staff of personal doctors.

We also wrote that according to French media, during foreign trips, all urine and excrement are collected for Putin to hide his real state of health.

It is worth noting that previously the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine said that the rumors about Putin's disease are being distributed by Russia itself to discredit the media.