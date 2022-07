The U.S. Senate has urged the Pentagon to consider including advanced fighter jets in future military aid packages to Ukraine. The letter from a bipartisan group of six senators sent by Sen. Dan Sullivan to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley reads this, Fox News reported.

In the letter sent Monday, Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Roger Wicker, Richard Blumenthal, Robert Portman, and Lindsey Graham urged the Pentagon to increase the speed at which it was deploying the defensive aid agreed to in May under the USD 20 billion "Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations" package.

"While the medium- and long-range air defense capabilities and HIMARS included in the June 27, 2022, and July 8, 2022 aid packages are a good start, these systems must be delivered at a pace and in quantity sufficient to impact the outcome of the fighting in the Donbas, Kherson and other regions," the senators wrote in the letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States and allies are developing a plan to train Ukrainian pilots.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told when Ukraine will receive American F-16.