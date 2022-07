British Foreign Secretary and Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss has said she does not support the direct participation of British troops in the war in Ukraine.

It is reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

Asked if she would support the involvement of British troops in Ukraine if she became Prime Minister, Truss said no.

"We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of UK troops," Truss said.

Truss reached the final stage of the election of the leader of the Conservative Party, who will become the next Prime Minister in place of Boris Johnson.

Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak will be her rival in the fight for office.

The British Parliament goes on recess on Thursday and during that time members of the Conservative Party across the country will vote by mail to elect a new leader. The result will be announced on September 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Boris Johnson, during the last series of questions to the Prime Minister, gave advice to his successor, stressing that he or she should stay close to the Americans and stick up for the Ukrainians.

Besides, Ukrainians have already registered more than 30 petitions to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to grant Johnson Ukrainian citizenship and appoint him to positions in the Ukrainian government.