Russia used up to 60% of its high-precision weapons, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi said at a briefing. It is reported by Radio Svoboda.

"As for high-precision, as the Russian Federation claims, weapons - Iskander, Kalibr systems, air-launched cruise missiles, we estimate that today from 55 to 60% of those reserves that were before the war have been used," said Skibitskyi.

According to him, ballistic missiles to the Iskander complex have been used the most, but the use of these missiles has not been recorded for a long time. Skibitskyi says this is due to sanctions against Russia, since many of the components of this missile were foreign-made.

"But there are large stocks of old Soviet weapons - these are Kh-22 cruise missiles, which have already been used twice from the territory of Belarus, other cruise missiles, a set of rocket shells Smerch, Uragan, aerial bombs. It is very difficult to calculate what they have left there," he added.

