Russian occupation troops have dragged at least 14 pieces of heavy military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives to the engine room of power unit No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region. This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel on Thursday, July 21.

"The entire arsenal of brought heavy equipment with all ammunition is at the moment very close to the equipment that provides the operation of the turbine generator. In particular, in the immediate vicinity of the main oil tank, which contains flammable oil that cools the steam turbine. There is also explosive hydrogen, which is used to cool the generator," the company warns.

Military equipment of the occupiers closes the access of specialized firefighters and other vehicles to the engine room of power unit No. 1. In the event of a fire that can occur even due to the accidental detonation of ammunition, its scale can be equal to a fire during the accident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, Energoatom reported that the Russian occupiers demanded that the administration of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP open their engine rooms at the 1st, 2nd and 3rd power units of the nuclear power plant in order to hide their entire military arsenal there.

On July 19, the Russian occupiers once again violated safety standards by entering the radiation zone of power unit No. 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP without overalls and provided preparatory procedures.

At the same time, on July 18, an incident occurred on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of which several occupiers were injured.