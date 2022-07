The intelligence believes that Belarusian troops near the borders with Ukraine do not pose a threat, but Belarus can prepare saboteurs. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi announced this during a briefing.

Thus, Skibitskyi said that there is currently one threat from Belarus, but so far there is no talk of a full-scale invasion by the country.

"There may be only one threat in this case that sabotage and reconnaissance groups in our northern regions can operate from the territory of Belarus. This is both intelligence and possible sabotage," Skibitskyi explained.

At the same time, an intelligence official assured that the Ukrainian military is monitoring actions on the territory of Belarus in order to be ready for a possible offensive. So far, the creation of enemy offensive groups has not been recorded.

According to Skibitskyi, part of the Russian military equipment, in particular, aviation, remains on Belarusian airfields. Therefore, there is a threat of strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an appeal to the Belarusian military.

Crossing the state border of Ukraine by members of the Armed Forces of Belarus will lead to the breakdown of diplomatic relations with this country.

On July 3, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko openly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.