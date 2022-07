The National Bank of Ukraine has retained the official hryvnia rate for July 22-24 at 36.5686 UAH/USD.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The official hryvnia exchange rate for the US dollar, fixed on February 24, 2022 at 29.2549 UAH/USD, was valid until 9:00 a.m., July 21, 2022.

From 9:00 a.m. on July 21, the official exchange rate of hryvnia to the US dollar was set and fixed at 36.5686 UAH/USD.

Official hryvnia rate to foreign currencies: