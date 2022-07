The Council of the European Union has approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a message on the website of the EU Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell noted that the European Union has taken another step to limit Russia's ability to finance its aggression against Ukraine.

Russia's biggest export after energy - Russian gold - is effectively banned.

A new package of sanctions introduces a ban on the purchase, import or transfer of gold originating from Russia and exported from the Russian Federation to the EU or any third country.

In addition, jewelry made with Russian gold is prohibited.

EU sanctions also expand the list of goods that can contribute to the military or technological improvement of the Russian Federation.

Therefore, the new restrictions tighten control over the export of dual-use goods to Russia.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also commented on the introduction of a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"It sends a strong signal to Moscow: we will keep the pressure high for as long as it takes… Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," she wrote on her Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, the ambassadors of the European Union approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia.