American General Mark Milley says Ukraine has not lost any HIMARS

Russian occupiers have never managed to destroy a HIMARS missile system, which have proven themselves in the destruction of military depots in the rear of the Russians.

This was stated by Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / General Mark Milley during a briefing on Thursday, July 21.

According to him, in addition to American HIMARS, Ukraine also received long-range artillery units from other countries, in particular from Great Britain.

"To date, these systems have not been destroyed by the Russians, I knock on wood every time I say something like that," the American military said.

Mark Milley also emphasized that Ukrainian forces effectively use HIMARSes and similar systems. Ukraine has excellent artillerymen, the general added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 19, Defense Minister Oleksii Rieznikov stated that in order to carry out successful counteroffensive actions and liberate Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, Ukraine needs more heavy military equipment.

On July 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the United States is very satisfied with the effectiveness of HIMARSes in Ukraine.

At the same time, on July 10, the U.S. Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer to Ukraine of 4 more HIMARS rocket launcher systems.