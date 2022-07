Constitutional Court will elect new head as early as September – source

The Constitutional Court has decided not to elect a head in July, and will return to the issue in September.

A well-informed source has said this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There will be elections for the head in September," the source said.

On the other hand, in July, the election of the chairman was not rescheduled and was not held.

According to the source, the judges of the Constitutional Court are waiting for the end of the mandate of judge Oleksandr Kasminin, after which they will hold elections for the chairman.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in June, the Constitutional Court was unable to elect a chairman to replace Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose powers as a judge expired in May.

Serhii Holovatyi is currently acting as the head of the Constitutional Court, and the court currently has 15 judges.

All the judges of the Court of Justice are potential applicants for the position of the head of the court: Serhii Holovatyi, Viktor Horodovenko, Iryna Zavhorodnia, Viktor Kichun, Viktor Kolesnyk, Viktor Klymenko, Vasyl Lemak, Volodymyr Moisik, Oleh Pervomaiskyi, Serhii Sas, Ihor Slidenko, Petro Filiuk, and Halyna Yurovska.

On May 15, the tenure of Oleksandr Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court expired.

Until May 15, Tupytskyi was listed as the chairman of the Constitutional Court on the website of the Constitutional Court.

Tupytskyi, who had previously fled to Austria, was put on the international wanted list.