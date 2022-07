Russian losses in the war in Ukraine at this point exceeded 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded.

CIA Director William Burns told Reuters.

"According to the latest U.S. intelligence estimates, about 15,000 Russian servicemen have been killed and perhaps three times as many wounded. Thus, the losses are quite significant," Burns said during a security forum in Aspen.

He also noted that the Armed Forces have also suffered significant losses, but in smaller numbers than the occupiers.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 17, the commander of the British army / Admiral Tony Radakin said that during the full-scale war, the Russian army lost about 50,000 servicemen.

On July 1, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Rieznikov said that since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 30,000 servicemen killed, and almost 100,000 more Russians have been injured as a result of hostilities.

Currently, the Russian Federation spends about USD 400 million a day on the war with Ukraine, the main part of the money is spent on missiles and shells.