The management of the Finnish machine-building company Wartsila announced the completion of its exit from the Russian market after announcing the suspension of operations in the Russian Federation in April. This is stated on the company's website.

"Today, Wartsila announces the completion of an orderly exit from the Russian market following the announcement of the closure of operations in April 2022. All adjustments and closures of Wartsila's businesses have been completed in accordance with local legislation," the statement said.

The company fully complies with trade sanctions, so as of this time it has stopped all business operations in Russia.

Wartsila also emphasized that the company continues to condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Wartsila is a Finnish engineering company specializing in the production of machinery for the marine and energy markets.

As earlier reported, on July 4, the French manufacturer of electrical equipment Schneider Electric announced the sale of its business in the Russian Federation and the final exit from the Russian market.

And at the beginning of June, the Japanese manufacturer of machine tools Mori Seiki closed its factory and representative office in Russia.

In addition, in May, the German concern Siemens announced its withdrawal from the Russian market due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.