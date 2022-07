Russian troops conducted a missile attack on the central market of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region today, July 21.

This was reported by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Astron shopping center building (right wing, Prostor store) and Liliya shopping center were heavily damaged. The explosion of the ammunition caused a huge crater in front of the Liliya shopping center, and the windows of the neighboring buildings were blown out.

Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire and showed the consequences.

"As a result of the impact of the missile, several commercial containers on a total area of ​​100 square meters caught fire. Information about the dead and injured is being clarified. Currently, the fire has been localized and completely extinguished," the State Emergency Service noted.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired at Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles, launched from a submarine from the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the attack was carried out on the house of officers in Vinnytsia, because a meeting was allegedly held there with the participation of the Ukrainian Air Force and representatives of foreign arms suppliers.

In addition, monetary aid will be paid to the families of those killed and wounded as a result of the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia.