On July 19, Ukrainian partisans struck a cluster of occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the temporarily-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region.

That follows from a statement by South Operational Command on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Resistance Center reported that as a result of the guerrilla attack, nine Russian soldiers were wounded and an unknown number were killed.

According to the occupiers, Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were attacked with the help of kamikaze drones, which have high accuracy and insufficient impact power to damage the Zaporizhzhia NPP nuclear reactors.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the occupiers want to hide military equipment from the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On July 19, the Russian occupiers once again violated safety standards by entering the radiation zone of Unit 2 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP without special clothing and prescribed preparatory procedures.

On July 18, an incident took place on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of which several occupiers were injured.

On July 1, the Zaporizhzhia NPP resumed communication with the International Atomic Energy Agency.