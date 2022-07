The British government has decided to expand restrictive measures against Russia. It is about the introduction of an embargo on Russian oil, gold, and coal. The corresponding document is published on the website of the country's government.

According to the text of the document, Great Britain intends to abandon oil, coal, and gold from Russia by the end of this year.

"The amendment prohibits the import of crude oil and oil products, coal and gold, as well as the purchase, supply and delivery of these products," the document says.

Thus, the ban on the import of Russian gold enters into force on July 21, the embargo on coal - on August 10, but on oil – only on December 31.

It will be recalled that on July 20, the ambassadors of the European Union countries approved a new seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which provides for the introduction of an embargo on Russian gold.

And on June 3, the Council of the European Union approved the sixth package of restrictions against the Russian Federation, which, among other things, provides for a phased withdrawal from Russian oil.

And with its fifth package of sanctions, the European Union introduced a ban on importing coal from Russia.