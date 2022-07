Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than two hundred fire missions during the day, as a result of which the occupiers lost 111 soldiers and officers.

This was announced on Facebook by the South Operational Command.

The MSTA-B howitzer, two Nona-Z self-propelled artillery units and mortar installations, the Eleron unmanned aerial vehicle, as well as 13 vehicles were also destroyed.

Intelligence confirmed the defeat of the command and command-observation post, as well as six warehouses with ammunition in Kherson, Beryslav, and Kakhovka districts.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on July 20, the AFU repelled the offensive of the Russian Federation in four directions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia's losses have reached almost 39,000 servicemen.

Also, on July 20, the AFU called on the troops of Belarus not to join the war on the side of Russian occupiers.

Meanwhile, losses of personnel of the Russian troops on July 19 increased by 200 to 38,750, and the Ukrainian military destroyed one plane, nine tanks, and 10 drones a day before.