As of July 20, a total of 244,400 consumers remain without gas supply, 761 settlements (about 586,400 consumers) have been cut off the supply.

That follows from a statement of the Ministry of Energy, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

Over the past day, electricity supply was restored to 6,500 consumers who were cut off due to hostilities, in particular, in Kharkiv region – 3,200, Zaporizhzhia – 1,400, Odesa – 1,000, and Donetsk - 900 consumers.

As of July 20, a total of 761 settlements in Ukraine, a total of about 586,400 consumers, remain without power due to damage caused by hostilities. In particular, there are about 352,500 consumers in Donetsk region, over 128,200 in Luhansk region, 31,600 in Mykolayiv region, and 26,000 in Kharkiv region.

More than 244,400 subscribers remain without gas supply.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, as of July 18, a total of 753 settlements (about 583,900 consumers) were cut off power supplies.