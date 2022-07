UkrGasVydobuvannya launched a new ultra-deep well in Poltava region, the well has a depth of more than 6,000 meters and yields about 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This is stated in the message of UkrGasVydobuvannya, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the report, the drilling crew of the Poltava branch of drilling works of UkrBurGas performed difficult work, since the well was not only deep, but also had an inclined profile.

"The work was completed before the deadline, which was planned even before the full-scale war. And every additional day of operation of the well is additional cubic meters of gas for the country," said Acting Director General of UkrGasVydobuvannya Oleksandr Romaniuk.

As Ukrainian News reported, in 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 4% or 560 million cubic meters year over year to 13.67 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.