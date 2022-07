The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General Charles Quinton Brown, hinted that soon the United States or one of its allies may transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine, Politico reports.

During a speech at the Aspen Security Forum, journalists asked the American general whether there is a possibility that the Ukrainian military could receive spare parts for MiG-29 fighters.

Brown called it unlikely, since it will be extremely difficult to get spare parts and components that are made in Russia.

At the same time, the general hinted that Western-made combat aircraft could be delivered to Ukraine instead.

"There are American fighters, there is Gripen from Sweden, there is Eurofighter or Rafale. So there is a whole range of platforms that can be delivered to Ukraine," Brown said.

The general emphasized that Ukraine will definitely receive non-Russian aircraft, but he did not specify which ones.

The newspaper notes that such conversations indicate that the administration of the U.S. president and the Ministry of Defense of the country are talking about the actual dispatch of combat aircraft.

As earlier reported, on July 10, Finnish parliament member Anders Adlercreutz called on Western countries to return to discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with Western-made combat aircraft.

And at the beginning of June, the commander of the forces of the U.S. National Guard in the state of California, David Baldwin, said that American officials should make a decision on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.