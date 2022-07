Russia has resumed the operation of the main gas pipeline Nord Stream and the pumping of gas through it after the gas pipeline did not work for 10 days due to technical works, DPA reports.

A representative of the Nord Stream operator, the Nord Stream AG, told the agency's journalists that the current volume of gas pumping corresponds to the volume that existed before the repair works.

According to him, Nord Stream is currently operating at 40% of its capacity and pumping about 67 million cubic meters of gas.

He also added that during the day, the volumes may change slightly, so it is necessary to wait for the changes to take effect.

As earlier reported, on July 1, Nord Stream AG, the operating company of the Nord Stream pipeline, announced its intention to temporarily stop the pumping of gas to Germany for holding maintenance works on the gas pipeline.

Earlier, it was reported that after the suspension of the Nord Stream, the West expressed fears that Russia may no longer resume the operation of the gas pipeline.

Besides, on Tuesday, July 19, the European Commission expressed doubts that Russia would resume pumping gas through the Nord Stream.

And the day before, on July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the turbine repaired in Canada for the Nord Stream could suddenly "turn off," which would cause the gas pipeline to stop.