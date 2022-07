The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) supported Ukraine's request to receive wounded Ukrainian civilians for treatment. The agency also approved the admission of 155 Ukrainian children with serious illnesses, writes RTS.

Last Tuesday, July 19, the Embassy of Ukraine in Switzerland appealed to the government of the Confederation with a request to receive Ukrainians who were wounded as a result of hostilities.

"We are talking about civilians, children, women, and the elderly," the publication quoted Ukrainian ambassador Artem Rybchenko as saying.

The ambassador did not specify how many wounded Ukrainians Swiss authorities agreed to receive.

At the same time, he emphasized that for Ukraine, the country's agreement to receive civilians for treatment is already a fundamentally important event.

Previously, the FDFA office had opposed the reception of wounded Ukrainians, as it contradicts the neutrality that the Confederation adheres to.

According to FDFA Deputy Chief Johannes Matyassy, ​​Ukraine's official request has radically changed the situation.

"Ukraine clearly states that it is only about civilians. At first we said that if it is only about civilians, then this does not violate the principle of neutrality," the publication quotes his words.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the week, the Swiss government rejected NATO's request for treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

We also wrote that at the beginning of June, the Norwegian authorities decided to receive wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for treatment and rehabilitation.

As earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada allowed servicemen who were seriously wounded in battles to go abroad for treatment during martial law.