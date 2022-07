Russian troops are carrying out assault operations with the aim of taking over the territory of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant, but have no success. The Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the occupiers to flee. In order to identify the firing positions of the defense forces in certain directions, the enemy engaged sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to carry out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage using barrel and MLRSes in the areas of Mospanove, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Bazaliyivka, Pechenihy, Tsyrkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiyivka, Korobochkine, and Prudianka settlements.

In the Sloviyansk direction, shelling was recorded near Dibrovne, Krasnopillia, Chepil, Adamivka, Hrushuvakha, and others.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Kramatorsk, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, and Spirne districts with artillery. The enemy is conducting assault operations near Ivano-Dariyivka, the fighting continues.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of creating conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut and taking over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. It carried out shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Nova Kamiyanka, Bakhmut, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, Toretsk, and others. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on the villages of Vershyna and Bilohorivka.

The enemy carried out assaults with the aim of taking over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. However, it saw no success. Ukrainian soldiers forced the occupiers to flee. Fighting continues in the Novoluhanske area. In order to expose the firing positions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, the enemy used subversive and reconnaissance groups.

In the Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Vesele, Umanske, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Mykolske, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Novopil, Novomayorske, Poltavka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, and others. Airstrikes were registered near Krasnohorivka and Solodke. In some areas, the enemy is improving the engineering equipment of defensive positions.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions. It is also conducting reconnaissance using UAVs.

The enemy systematically shelled civilian infrastructure along the contact line in the areas of Apostolove, Mykolaivka, Lepetykha, Chervona Dolyna, Murakhivka, Blahodatne, Prybuzke, and Lymany settlements with tanks, barrel and MLRSes.

The threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

"According to the available information, in the military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, there is a tendency to dismiss a significant part of personnel who served under short-term contracts. Also, most servicemen refuse to extend long-term contracts, the validity of which has expired," the General Staff notes.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian occupiers lack ammunition, food and water.

Russian occupiers complain about the ineffectiveness of their attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and drink a lot of alcohol.

Also, the majority of Russian military refuses to extend long-term contracts.