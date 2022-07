The majority of the military of the Russian Federation refuses to extend long-term contracts, the validity of which has expired.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

"The majority of servicemen refuse to extend their long-term contracts, the validity of which has expired," the department noted.

Also, according to the information available in the General Staff, there is a tendency in the military units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to dismiss a significant part of personnel who were serving under short-term contracts.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Russian occupiers lack ammunition, food and water.

The Russian occupiers complain about the ineffectiveness of their attacks on the positions of the AFU and drink a lot of alcohol.

The Security Service of Ukraine released audio recordings of conversations between the Russian occupier and his wife. In the conversation, he talks about the significant successes of the AFU due to the new weapons that Ukraine received. The occupiers are in a panic about the new weapons of the Armed Forces.