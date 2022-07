The enemy is preparing to attack Bakhmut in Donetsk region, but currently cannot create conditions for that.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of creating conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut and taking control of the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP," the General Staff reported.

The enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Nova Kamiyanka, Bakhmut, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, Toretsk, and other settlements.

It also carried out airstrikes on the villages of Vershyna and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Vesele, Umanske, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Mykolske, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Novopol, Novomayorske, Poltavka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, and others.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Solodke.

In some areas, the enemy is improving the engineering equipment of defensive positions.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, during July 20, Russian troops tried to advance simultaneously in five directions on different sections of the front. On four of them, the forces of the AFU forced the Russians to retreat.

As a result of counterattacks by the AFU, the Russian occupiers lost control over two populated points in the Bakhmut area of ​​Donetsk region.