Today Russian troops tried to advance simultaneously in five directions on different sections of the front. In four of them, the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the Russians to retreat.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Pytomnyk, were not successful and were forced to withdraw.

The invaders fired from artillery at settlements north, east and northeast of Kharkiv, and airstrikes were launched in the Mospanovove and Rtyshchivka areas.

In the Sloviansk direction, the troops of the Russian Federation once again tried to advance on the village of Bohorodychne. The AFU again inflicted losses of the Russians and forced them to retreat.

During the day, the invaders fired on Bohorodychne, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvaha, Pokrovske, Kostiantynivka and Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attempted to conduct assault actions in the areas of ​ ​ the settlements of Spirne and Hryhorivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine made it so that the offensive for the invaders ended in losses and retreat.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Kramatorsk, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Dariivka.

The enemy also launched missile and air strikes near Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops are trying to create favorable conditions for establishing control over Bakhmut and the territory of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

The enemy is attacking in the Berestove area and on the approaches to the TPP. Now the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Mykilske and Novomykhailivka, but did not achieve what they desired.

A similar fate befell the units of the invaders, who tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the area of Novosilka Druha.

Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group said that the fighting in Ukraine is at a crucial stage.

We also wrote that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have reached almost 39,000 killed troops.